Ice Cream Cake by Zamnesia Seeds is a luscious indica-dominant hybrid that delivers a dessert-like experience with every puff. A cross between Wedding Cake and Gelato 33, this strain brings a sweet, creamy flavor profile with notes of vanilla and sugary dough—perfect for cannabis connoisseurs with a sweet tooth. Its rich aroma and delectable taste make it a standout in any stash.
With THC levels reaching up to 22%, Ice Cream Cake delivers deeply relaxing effects that gently wash over the body, making it ideal for unwinding in the evening or kicking back on a weekend. The high starts with a subtle mental lift, followed by a wave of physical calm that can help melt away stress and tension.
Growers will appreciate its manageable structure and high yield potential. Ice Cream Cake thrives in both indoor and outdoor setups, flowering in just 8–9 weeks indoors and ready for outdoor harvest around late September. Expect frosty, compact buds bursting with resin and flavor.
Whether you're after mouthwatering terps, a soothing body high, or simply a beautiful plant to grow, Ice Cream Cake by Zamnesia Seeds delivers across the board. It's the perfect strain for anyone seeking indulgence in both flavor and effect.
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
