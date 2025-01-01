Ice Cream Cake by Zamnesia Seeds is a luscious indica-dominant hybrid that delivers a dessert-like experience with every puff. A cross between Wedding Cake and Gelato 33, this strain brings a sweet, creamy flavor profile with notes of vanilla and sugary dough—perfect for cannabis connoisseurs with a sweet tooth. Its rich aroma and delectable taste make it a standout in any stash.



With THC levels reaching up to 22%, Ice Cream Cake delivers deeply relaxing effects that gently wash over the body, making it ideal for unwinding in the evening or kicking back on a weekend. The high starts with a subtle mental lift, followed by a wave of physical calm that can help melt away stress and tension.



Growers will appreciate its manageable structure and high yield potential. Ice Cream Cake thrives in both indoor and outdoor setups, flowering in just 8–9 weeks indoors and ready for outdoor harvest around late September. Expect frosty, compact buds bursting with resin and flavor.



Whether you're after mouthwatering terps, a soothing body high, or simply a beautiful plant to grow, Ice Cream Cake by Zamnesia Seeds delivers across the board. It's the perfect strain for anyone seeking indulgence in both flavor and effect.

