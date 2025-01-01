Jet Fuel Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds is the turbocharged autoflowering version of the original Jet Fuel strain—crafted for speed, potency, and unbeatable flavor. By crossing Jet Fuel with a robust ruderalis cultivar, Zamnesia delivers all the gassy goodness and euphoric effects of the original in a compact, fast-finishing format that’s ideal for any grow space.



This strain blasts off with a pungent diesel aroma layered with earthy pine and citrus notes, making it a sensory standout from seed to smoke. Effects come on quickly, igniting mental clarity and a rush of energy before transitioning into a soothing body buzz. Jet Fuel Automatic is perfect for daytime creativity or evening relaxation, depending on your tolerance and mood.



Growers love how effortless this autoflower is to cultivate. It races from seed to harvest in just 9–10 weeks, stays compact and discreet, and still packs a punch with high THC levels and resin-rich buds. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned grower looking for a quick turnaround, Jet Fuel Automatic offers speed without sacrificing quality.

