Jet Fuel by Zamnesia Seeds lives up to its high-octane name with powerful effects and a pungent, diesel-rich aroma. This potent hybrid leans slightly indica and was bred by crossing two legendary strains: Aspen OG and High Country Diesel. The result is a fast-acting strain that hits with euphoric energy before settling into deep, soothing relaxation—ideal for evenings or unwinding after a long day.



True to its fuel-inspired name, Jet Fuel delivers sharp diesel notes with undertones of pine and citrus that linger on the palate. Its aroma is loud, gassy, and unmistakable, making it a hit among fans of bold terpene profiles. The buds grow dense and resin-coated, offering visual appeal as well as potency.



Jet Fuel thrives in both indoor and outdoor grows, producing generous yields in a relatively short time. Growers love its vigorous growth, strong structure, and reliability across different environments. Whether you're chasing flavor, potency, or bag appeal, Jet Fuel by Zamnesia Seeds delivers across the board.

read more