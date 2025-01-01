Karen Kush Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds blends Monster Bud Kush, White Widow, and ruderalis genetics into a fast and easy autoflowering strain. With about 23 % THC and a 60 % indica profile, this plant delivers a heavy yet balanced high that starts with a relaxing head buzz before sinking into a deep body stone. Perfect for unwinding in the evening or on weekends.



This strain opens with a bold aroma that mixes sweet citrus, spicy undertones, and gassy diesel notes. Subtle floral hints round out the complex cider-like odor, and the flavor follows through with a rich, resinous smoke that leaves behind a warm, comforting sensation.



Karen Kush Automatic grows into a compact plant, staying between 70 and 90 cm tall. It finishes quickly, going from seed to harvest in around 11 weeks. Indoors, it can produce up to 450 g per square meter, while outdoor plants offer around 100 g each. This makes it ideal for tight spaces and discreet grows.



Easy to cultivate and resilient by nature, Karen Kush Automatic is well suited to growers at all levels. It offers a potent and flavorful experience along with generous yields in a short timeframe. Perfect for anyone seeking hassle-free, high-performance autoflower genetics.



