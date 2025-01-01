About this product
Karen Kush Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds blends Monster Bud Kush, White Widow, and ruderalis genetics into a fast and easy autoflowering strain. With about 23 % THC and a 60 % indica profile, this plant delivers a heavy yet balanced high that starts with a relaxing head buzz before sinking into a deep body stone. Perfect for unwinding in the evening or on weekends.
This strain opens with a bold aroma that mixes sweet citrus, spicy undertones, and gassy diesel notes. Subtle floral hints round out the complex cider-like odor, and the flavor follows through with a rich, resinous smoke that leaves behind a warm, comforting sensation.
Karen Kush Automatic grows into a compact plant, staying between 70 and 90 cm tall. It finishes quickly, going from seed to harvest in around 11 weeks. Indoors, it can produce up to 450 g per square meter, while outdoor plants offer around 100 g each. This makes it ideal for tight spaces and discreet grows.
Easy to cultivate and resilient by nature, Karen Kush Automatic is well suited to growers at all levels. It offers a potent and flavorful experience along with generous yields in a short timeframe. Perfect for anyone seeking hassle-free, high-performance autoflower genetics.
About this product
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
