Chill out with Karen Kush by Zamnesia Seeds, an indica-dominant photoperiod that fuses Monster Bud Kush and White Widow genetics. This strain delivers a potent experience with about 24% THC, kicking off with a euphoric uplift before easing into deep relaxation.



Karen Kush delights the senses with a complex aroma of earthy incense, spicy hash, and pungent kush, making every session flavor-rich and memorable. Dense, resin-coated buds make trimming a satisfying experience.



This strain is a grower’s dream in both indoor and outdoor setups. Indoors, plants stay compact at around 100 cm and are ready in just 8 to 9 weeks of flowering, producing roughly 550 g/m2 under optimal conditions. Outdoors, plants can stretch up to 170 cm and yield approximately 550 g per plant by late September.



Ideal for both experienced cultivators and those new to growing, Karen Kush offers high yields, bold flavor, and a powerful but balanced high. Whether you’re growing discreetly or harvesting outdoors, this strain delivers on potency, aroma, and productivity.

read more