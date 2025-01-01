About this product
Chill out with Karen Kush by Zamnesia Seeds, an indica-dominant photoperiod that fuses Monster Bud Kush and White Widow genetics. This strain delivers a potent experience with about 24% THC, kicking off with a euphoric uplift before easing into deep relaxation.
Karen Kush delights the senses with a complex aroma of earthy incense, spicy hash, and pungent kush, making every session flavor-rich and memorable. Dense, resin-coated buds make trimming a satisfying experience.
This strain is a grower’s dream in both indoor and outdoor setups. Indoors, plants stay compact at around 100 cm and are ready in just 8 to 9 weeks of flowering, producing roughly 550 g/m2 under optimal conditions. Outdoors, plants can stretch up to 170 cm and yield approximately 550 g per plant by late September.
Ideal for both experienced cultivators and those new to growing, Karen Kush offers high yields, bold flavor, and a powerful but balanced high. Whether you’re growing discreetly or harvesting outdoors, this strain delivers on potency, aroma, and productivity.
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
