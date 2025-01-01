King Louis Automatic blends the legendary genetics of OG Kush and LA Confidential with robust ruderalis to create a 75% indica autoflowering powerhouse. This strain hits hard with THC levels around 24%, delivering a fast-acting cerebral uplift followed by a long-lasting, full-body stone that’s perfect for kicking back at the end of the day.



Ready to harvest just 9 to 10 weeks after germination, this strain offers fast results without sacrificing quality. Its compact size—reaching up to 80 cm indoors and 100 cm outdoors—makes it ideal for stealthy home grows or tight spaces. Yields are impressive for an autoflower, offering up to 300 grams per square meter indoors and 150 grams per plant outside.



King Louis Automatic delivers rich, earthy pine flavors with subtle woody notes, thanks to a terpene profile led by myrcene and pinene. Its dense, resin-coated buds not only smell amazing but also offer a smooth, flavorful smoke that relaxes the body while keeping the mind mellow and content.



This strain is an excellent choice for beginners seeking simplicity and speed, or seasoned growers looking for a reliable, low-maintenance indica with powerful effects. With no need to adjust light schedules, King Louis Automatic makes royal results easy to achieve.

