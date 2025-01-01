About this product
King Louis is a powerful 75% indica-dominant photoperiod strain bred from the iconic OG Kush and LA Confidential. With THC levels reaching 24%, this cultivar delivers a strong cerebral rush followed by a deeply relaxing body stone that makes it perfect for evening use or laid-back weekends.
Its compact size makes it ideal for stealthy indoor grows or tight outdoor spaces. Plants reach up to 120 cm indoors and around 130 cm outdoors, making them easy to manage without sacrificing productivity. Growers can expect solid returns of up to 550 grams per square meter indoors and 600 grams per plant outdoors after just 8 to 9 weeks of flowering.
The flavor and aroma profile combines earthy pine with fresh woodsy notes, driven by dominant terpenes like myrcene and pinene. The buds are dense, resin-rich, and give off that classic dank Kush scent that experienced smokers will recognize right away.
King Louis is well-suited for growers looking for a high-yielding, manageable indica with knockout potency. Its strong stems and reliable structure make it a rewarding choice for intermediate to advanced cultivators. If you're after a strain that delivers big on both flavor and effects, King Louis wears the crown with pride.
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
