King Louis is a powerful 75% indica-dominant photoperiod strain bred from the iconic OG Kush and LA Confidential. With THC levels reaching 24%, this cultivar delivers a strong cerebral rush followed by a deeply relaxing body stone that makes it perfect for evening use or laid-back weekends.



Its compact size makes it ideal for stealthy indoor grows or tight outdoor spaces. Plants reach up to 120 cm indoors and around 130 cm outdoors, making them easy to manage without sacrificing productivity. Growers can expect solid returns of up to 550 grams per square meter indoors and 600 grams per plant outdoors after just 8 to 9 weeks of flowering.



The flavor and aroma profile combines earthy pine with fresh woodsy notes, driven by dominant terpenes like myrcene and pinene. The buds are dense, resin-rich, and give off that classic dank Kush scent that experienced smokers will recognize right away.



King Louis is well-suited for growers looking for a high-yielding, manageable indica with knockout potency. Its strong stems and reliable structure make it a rewarding choice for intermediate to advanced cultivators. If you're after a strain that delivers big on both flavor and effects, King Louis wears the crown with pride.

