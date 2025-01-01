About this product
LA Kush Cake Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds is a flavorful autoflowering hybrid made by blending Wedding Cake, Kush Mints, and Ruderalis. With 60% indica and 40% sativa genetics, this strain delivers dessert-level flavor and reliable effects in a compact, fast-growing package.
THC levels reach up to 23%, providing a balanced high that starts with a light cerebral uplift before settling into a calm, relaxing body buzz. Expect rich notes of vanilla cake layered with peppery spice and a hint of mint, making each puff sweet and satisfying without being overpowering.
Growers will appreciate this strain's efficiency and manageable size. Indoors, LA Kush Cake Auto grows to about 80 cm and yields up to 300 g/m2. Outdoors, it can stretch to 110 cm and produce around 100 g per plant. It finishes in just 12 to 14 weeks from seed to harvest, making it ideal for those who want a quick turnaround without sacrificing quality.
Perfect for beginners and seasoned growers alike, this strain fits easily in small spaces and rewards with frosty, flavorful buds. Whether you're looking for a relaxing evening smoke or a flavorful addition to your stash, LA Kush Cake Automatic offers premium results with minimal effort.
THC levels reach up to 23%, providing a balanced high that starts with a light cerebral uplift before settling into a calm, relaxing body buzz. Expect rich notes of vanilla cake layered with peppery spice and a hint of mint, making each puff sweet and satisfying without being overpowering.
Growers will appreciate this strain's efficiency and manageable size. Indoors, LA Kush Cake Auto grows to about 80 cm and yields up to 300 g/m2. Outdoors, it can stretch to 110 cm and produce around 100 g per plant. It finishes in just 12 to 14 weeks from seed to harvest, making it ideal for those who want a quick turnaround without sacrificing quality.
Perfect for beginners and seasoned growers alike, this strain fits easily in small spaces and rewards with frosty, flavorful buds. Whether you're looking for a relaxing evening smoke or a flavorful addition to your stash, LA Kush Cake Automatic offers premium results with minimal effort.
Fulfillment
About this product
LA Kush Cake Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds is a flavorful autoflowering hybrid made by blending Wedding Cake, Kush Mints, and Ruderalis. With 60% indica and 40% sativa genetics, this strain delivers dessert-level flavor and reliable effects in a compact, fast-growing package.
THC levels reach up to 23%, providing a balanced high that starts with a light cerebral uplift before settling into a calm, relaxing body buzz. Expect rich notes of vanilla cake layered with peppery spice and a hint of mint, making each puff sweet and satisfying without being overpowering.
Growers will appreciate this strain's efficiency and manageable size. Indoors, LA Kush Cake Auto grows to about 80 cm and yields up to 300 g/m2. Outdoors, it can stretch to 110 cm and produce around 100 g per plant. It finishes in just 12 to 14 weeks from seed to harvest, making it ideal for those who want a quick turnaround without sacrificing quality.
Perfect for beginners and seasoned growers alike, this strain fits easily in small spaces and rewards with frosty, flavorful buds. Whether you're looking for a relaxing evening smoke or a flavorful addition to your stash, LA Kush Cake Automatic offers premium results with minimal effort.
THC levels reach up to 23%, providing a balanced high that starts with a light cerebral uplift before settling into a calm, relaxing body buzz. Expect rich notes of vanilla cake layered with peppery spice and a hint of mint, making each puff sweet and satisfying without being overpowering.
Growers will appreciate this strain's efficiency and manageable size. Indoors, LA Kush Cake Auto grows to about 80 cm and yields up to 300 g/m2. Outdoors, it can stretch to 110 cm and produce around 100 g per plant. It finishes in just 12 to 14 weeks from seed to harvest, making it ideal for those who want a quick turnaround without sacrificing quality.
Perfect for beginners and seasoned growers alike, this strain fits easily in small spaces and rewards with frosty, flavorful buds. Whether you're looking for a relaxing evening smoke or a flavorful addition to your stash, LA Kush Cake Automatic offers premium results with minimal effort.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
Notice a problem?Report this item