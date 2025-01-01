LA Kush Cake Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds is a flavorful autoflowering hybrid made by blending Wedding Cake, Kush Mints, and Ruderalis. With 60% indica and 40% sativa genetics, this strain delivers dessert-level flavor and reliable effects in a compact, fast-growing package.



THC levels reach up to 23%, providing a balanced high that starts with a light cerebral uplift before settling into a calm, relaxing body buzz. Expect rich notes of vanilla cake layered with peppery spice and a hint of mint, making each puff sweet and satisfying without being overpowering.



Growers will appreciate this strain's efficiency and manageable size. Indoors, LA Kush Cake Auto grows to about 80 cm and yields up to 300 g/m2. Outdoors, it can stretch to 110 cm and produce around 100 g per plant. It finishes in just 12 to 14 weeks from seed to harvest, making it ideal for those who want a quick turnaround without sacrificing quality.



Perfect for beginners and seasoned growers alike, this strain fits easily in small spaces and rewards with frosty, flavorful buds. Whether you're looking for a relaxing evening smoke or a flavorful addition to your stash, LA Kush Cake Automatic offers premium results with minimal effort.

