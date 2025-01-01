LA Kush Cake by Zamnesia Seeds is a luscious, indica-dominant photoperiod strain crossed from Wedding Cake and Kush Mints. With a powerful THC content of around 25 %, this plant delivers a soothing yet mood-lifting experience that balances relaxation without heavy sedation.



Expect rich dessert flavors featuring sweet vanilla cake layered with spicy pepper and subtle mint undertones. These aromatic profiles carry through to a smooth, creamy smoke that calms the body while keeping the mind clear and focused—ideal for relaxing daytime use or intimate evenings.



Texas growers and enthusiasts will appreciate this plant’s robust performance. Indoor flowering takes just 8 to 9 weeks, producing dense, frost-covered buds on plants that reach around 150 cm tall and yield up to 600 g/m2. Outdoors, it can grow to approximately 200 cm and produce very generous harvests of up to 850 g per plant, typically ready by early October. This strain is resilient and forgiving, making it a solid pick for growers at any skill level.



LA Kush Cake is perfect for consumers seeking a premium dessert strain with strong body effects and refined flavor. Home growers will love its ease of cultivation, fast turnaround time, and big yields. This is a strain built for those who appreciate indulgent aromas and potent, functional highs.

read more