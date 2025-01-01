Lemon Cherry Gelato Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds blends the bold flavors of Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies with the convenience of autoflowering genetics. This 60% indica, 40% sativa hybrid delivers around 24% THC, offering a bright and euphoric head buzz followed by a smooth, calming body high—ideal for afternoon chill or creative flow.



The flavor profile is intensely fruity, bursting with tropical notes, sweet berries, zesty citrus, and a touch of pine and wood. Each inhale brings a layered experience that’s both refreshing and deeply satisfying.



This strain is a top performer in tight spaces. Indoors, it grows to about 70 cm and yields up to 400 g/m2. Outdoors, it can reach 120 cm and deliver around 200 g per plant. Its full life cycle wraps up in just 10 to 11 weeks from seed, making it a quick, discreet option for growers of any skill level.



Lemon Cherry Gelato Automatic is perfect for anyone seeking standout flavor, balanced effects, and a fast, hassle-free grow.

