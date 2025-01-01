About this product
Lemon Cherry Gelato Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds blends the bold flavors of Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies with the convenience of autoflowering genetics. This 60% indica, 40% sativa hybrid delivers around 24% THC, offering a bright and euphoric head buzz followed by a smooth, calming body high—ideal for afternoon chill or creative flow.
The flavor profile is intensely fruity, bursting with tropical notes, sweet berries, zesty citrus, and a touch of pine and wood. Each inhale brings a layered experience that’s both refreshing and deeply satisfying.
This strain is a top performer in tight spaces. Indoors, it grows to about 70 cm and yields up to 400 g/m2. Outdoors, it can reach 120 cm and deliver around 200 g per plant. Its full life cycle wraps up in just 10 to 11 weeks from seed, making it a quick, discreet option for growers of any skill level.
Lemon Cherry Gelato Automatic is perfect for anyone seeking standout flavor, balanced effects, and a fast, hassle-free grow.
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
