Lemon Cherry Gelato by Zamnesia Seeds is a flavorful photoperiod feminized hybrid that brings together the best of Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies. With around 26 % THC and a balanced 60 % indica profile, this strain delivers a soothing yet focused high—ideal for unwinding or creative sessions.



The sensory experience is rich and complex, featuring fruity lemon and cherry notes with tropical and piney undertones. Its aroma is equally enticing, and the dense, resin-coated buds make it perfect for flavorful sessions and concentrates.



Growers will find it easy to cultivate. Indoor plants stay compact at about 110 cm and finish flowering in approximately 8–9 weeks, yielding up to 600 g/m2. Outdoors, anticipate plants reaching around 140 cm with harvests up to 1,000 g per plant under ideal conditions. It responds well to techniques like topping and low-stress training for even greater yields.



Lemon Cherry Gelato is a top pick for growers seeking a bold tasting, high-yielding strain that balances relaxation and mental clarity in a visually and aromatically delightful package.

