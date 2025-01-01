About this product
Lemon Cherry Gelato by Zamnesia Seeds is a flavorful photoperiod feminized hybrid that brings together the best of Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies. With around 26 % THC and a balanced 60 % indica profile, this strain delivers a soothing yet focused high—ideal for unwinding or creative sessions.
The sensory experience is rich and complex, featuring fruity lemon and cherry notes with tropical and piney undertones. Its aroma is equally enticing, and the dense, resin-coated buds make it perfect for flavorful sessions and concentrates.
Growers will find it easy to cultivate. Indoor plants stay compact at about 110 cm and finish flowering in approximately 8–9 weeks, yielding up to 600 g/m2. Outdoors, anticipate plants reaching around 140 cm with harvests up to 1,000 g per plant under ideal conditions. It responds well to techniques like topping and low-stress training for even greater yields.
Lemon Cherry Gelato is a top pick for growers seeking a bold tasting, high-yielding strain that balances relaxation and mental clarity in a visually and aromatically delightful package.
The sensory experience is rich and complex, featuring fruity lemon and cherry notes with tropical and piney undertones. Its aroma is equally enticing, and the dense, resin-coated buds make it perfect for flavorful sessions and concentrates.
Growers will find it easy to cultivate. Indoor plants stay compact at about 110 cm and finish flowering in approximately 8–9 weeks, yielding up to 600 g/m2. Outdoors, anticipate plants reaching around 140 cm with harvests up to 1,000 g per plant under ideal conditions. It responds well to techniques like topping and low-stress training for even greater yields.
Lemon Cherry Gelato is a top pick for growers seeking a bold tasting, high-yielding strain that balances relaxation and mental clarity in a visually and aromatically delightful package.
Fulfillment
About this product
Lemon Cherry Gelato by Zamnesia Seeds is a flavorful photoperiod feminized hybrid that brings together the best of Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies. With around 26 % THC and a balanced 60 % indica profile, this strain delivers a soothing yet focused high—ideal for unwinding or creative sessions.
The sensory experience is rich and complex, featuring fruity lemon and cherry notes with tropical and piney undertones. Its aroma is equally enticing, and the dense, resin-coated buds make it perfect for flavorful sessions and concentrates.
Growers will find it easy to cultivate. Indoor plants stay compact at about 110 cm and finish flowering in approximately 8–9 weeks, yielding up to 600 g/m2. Outdoors, anticipate plants reaching around 140 cm with harvests up to 1,000 g per plant under ideal conditions. It responds well to techniques like topping and low-stress training for even greater yields.
Lemon Cherry Gelato is a top pick for growers seeking a bold tasting, high-yielding strain that balances relaxation and mental clarity in a visually and aromatically delightful package.
The sensory experience is rich and complex, featuring fruity lemon and cherry notes with tropical and piney undertones. Its aroma is equally enticing, and the dense, resin-coated buds make it perfect for flavorful sessions and concentrates.
Growers will find it easy to cultivate. Indoor plants stay compact at about 110 cm and finish flowering in approximately 8–9 weeks, yielding up to 600 g/m2. Outdoors, anticipate plants reaching around 140 cm with harvests up to 1,000 g per plant under ideal conditions. It responds well to techniques like topping and low-stress training for even greater yields.
Lemon Cherry Gelato is a top pick for growers seeking a bold tasting, high-yielding strain that balances relaxation and mental clarity in a visually and aromatically delightful package.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
Notice a problem?Report this item