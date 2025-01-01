About this product
Mango Kush Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds brings together tropical flavor and effortless cultivation in one irresistible autoflowering package. This indica-dominant hybrid blends the luscious taste of ripe mangoes with sweet banana and subtle earthy undertones, creating a fruity profile that's as relaxing as it is flavorful. Thanks to its soothing effects, Mango Kush Automatic is ideal for evening use, offering full-body relaxation without locking you to the couch.
Designed with convenience in mind, this strain is perfect for beginners and seasoned growers alike. Reaching heights of just 60–100cm indoors and slightly taller outdoors, Mango Kush Automatic is ideal for small grow spaces or stealthy setups. It races from seed to harvest in around 8–9 weeks, making it a fast and rewarding option. Despite its compact stature, growers can expect solid yields—up to 400g/m2 indoors and 120g per plant outdoors.
With THC levels reaching up to 16%, Mango Kush Automatic offers a mellow yet satisfying high that soothes stress, eases tension, and gently uplifts the mind. Its rich terpene profile and manageable nature make it a favorite for those seeking quality results without the hassle. Whether you're after fruity flavors or low-maintenance cultivation, Mango Kush Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds hits the sweet spot.
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
