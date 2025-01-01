Mango Kush by Zamnesia Seeds brings together tropical indulgence and chill-inducing relaxation in one delightfully flavorful strain. This indica-dominant hybrid is a dream come true for fans of fruity cannabis, offering an exotic blend of mango, banana, and earthy notes that linger on the palate. Perfect for winding down after a long day, Mango Kush delivers a soothing body high paired with uplifting mental clarity, making it ideal for social gatherings or solo relaxation.



With a short flowering time of just 8–9 weeks and compact growth structure, Mango Kush is a favorite among home growers. It thrives both indoors and out, reaching modest heights of 100–160cm and rewarding cultivators with generous yields of up to 500g/m2 indoors or 500–550g per plant outdoors. Its manageable size and rich aroma make it an excellent choice for discreet cultivation.



Mango Kush doesn't just turn heads with its flavor—it also boasts vibrant, resin-coated buds that sparkle with potency. With THC levels averaging around 18%, this strain delivers just the right amount of power to soothe the body without overwhelming the mind. Whether you're after a tropical escape or a reliable companion for stress relief, Mango Kush by Zamnesia Seeds delivers on all fronts.

