Mango Kush by Zamnesia Seeds brings together tropical indulgence and chill-inducing relaxation in one delightfully flavorful strain. This indica-dominant hybrid is a dream come true for fans of fruity cannabis, offering an exotic blend of mango, banana, and earthy notes that linger on the palate. Perfect for winding down after a long day, Mango Kush delivers a soothing body high paired with uplifting mental clarity, making it ideal for social gatherings or solo relaxation.
With a short flowering time of just 8–9 weeks and compact growth structure, Mango Kush is a favorite among home growers. It thrives both indoors and out, reaching modest heights of 100–160cm and rewarding cultivators with generous yields of up to 500g/m2 indoors or 500–550g per plant outdoors. Its manageable size and rich aroma make it an excellent choice for discreet cultivation.
Mango Kush doesn't just turn heads with its flavor—it also boasts vibrant, resin-coated buds that sparkle with potency. With THC levels averaging around 18%, this strain delivers just the right amount of power to soothe the body without overwhelming the mind. Whether you're after a tropical escape or a reliable companion for stress relief, Mango Kush by Zamnesia Seeds delivers on all fronts.
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
