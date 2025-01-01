Motorbreath Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds is a high-powered autoflowering hybrid that brings together the legendary genetics of Chemdawg and SFV OG with fast-finishing ruderalis. This strain is built for speed, strength, and flavor, offering heavy-hitting effects in a compact and easy-to-grow package.



With THC levels reaching up to 24 percent and minimal CBD, Motorbreath Auto delivers a deeply relaxing stone that’s ideal for winding down in the evening. The aroma is intense and fuel-heavy, evoking diesel, garage grease, earth, and citrus with a sharp peppery twist. The flavor follows suit with bold, gassy notes and a hint of citrus spice that lingers on the palate.



This strain goes from seed to harvest in just 11 to 12 weeks, making it a top choice for growers seeking quick returns. Indoors, plants reach up to 140 cm and can yield around 400 grams per square meter. Outdoors, expect heights up to 150 cm and returns of roughly 150 grams per plant. Its compact yet productive structure is great for discreet or small-scale setups.



Motorbreath Automatic’s 60 percent indica dominance provides a strong, bushy frame with excellent side branching and even internodes, making it ideal for Sea of Green techniques. Whether you’re new to growing or a seasoned cultivator, this strain delivers potent results with minimal effort.

