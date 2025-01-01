Motorbreath by Zamnesia Seeds is a powerful, feminized photoperiod hybrid born from crossing the iconic Chemdawg with SFV OG. With a 60 % indica dominance, it delivers a balanced but heavy-hitting experience, ideal for seasoned users looking for that deep, comforting stone.



This strain delivers up to an impressive 26 % THC, offering a strong body high that’s perfect for evening relaxation. The flavor profile is bold and diesel-forward, filling your environment with a pungent “mechanic’s garage” aroma, with hints of chemical cleaner and a peppery bite. It’s a true fuel terpene bomb.



Growers will appreciate its straightforward cultivation: indoors, Motorbreath matures in about 10–11 weeks of flowering, reaching roughly 130 cm tall and yielding up to 450 g/m2. Outdoors, expect heights around 170 cm and per-plant yields up to 550 g, ready for harvest by mid‐October under optimal conditions. Dense, resin-coated buds make this strain a standout in both bag appeal and potency.



Whether you're an experienced grower after top-shelf potency or a connoisseur chasing strong terpene profiles, Motorbreath delivers heavy yields and unforgettable flavor with minimal fuss.

