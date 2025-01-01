About this product
Motorbreath by Zamnesia Seeds is a powerful, feminized photoperiod hybrid born from crossing the iconic Chemdawg with SFV OG. With a 60 % indica dominance, it delivers a balanced but heavy-hitting experience, ideal for seasoned users looking for that deep, comforting stone.
This strain delivers up to an impressive 26 % THC, offering a strong body high that’s perfect for evening relaxation. The flavor profile is bold and diesel-forward, filling your environment with a pungent “mechanic’s garage” aroma, with hints of chemical cleaner and a peppery bite. It’s a true fuel terpene bomb.
Growers will appreciate its straightforward cultivation: indoors, Motorbreath matures in about 10–11 weeks of flowering, reaching roughly 130 cm tall and yielding up to 450 g/m2. Outdoors, expect heights around 170 cm and per-plant yields up to 550 g, ready for harvest by mid‐October under optimal conditions. Dense, resin-coated buds make this strain a standout in both bag appeal and potency.
Whether you're an experienced grower after top-shelf potency or a connoisseur chasing strong terpene profiles, Motorbreath delivers heavy yields and unforgettable flavor with minimal fuss.
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
