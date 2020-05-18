About this product
After an easygoing growing experience, it's time to see what Northern Lights is capable of. Whether smoked, vaped or made into delicious edibles or concentrates, this is a true all-rounder of a strain. With a rich terpene profile, Northern Lights is a pleasure for all of the senses. Fruitiness, citrus and pine are at the very forefront of the flavours and aromas, making for a sweet experience. The effects on offer are uplifting and positive.
Northern Lights, also known as "NL," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Thai. Northern Lights produces euphoric effects that settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and easing the mind. Consumers say this strain has a pungently sweet and spicy flavor profile that is smooth on the exhale. Medical marijuana patients choose Northern Lights to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, stress, pain and insomnia. Growers say this strain features purple and crystal-coated buds and grows best indoors with a flowering time of 45-50 days.
Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. This strain has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.
