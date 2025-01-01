Permanent Marker Automatic is an award-winning autoflowering powerhouse bred by Seed Junky Genetics and Zamnesia. This indica-dominant strain (70% indica, 30% sativa) delivers a robust THC content of around 27%, packing a punch that kicks in quickly and settles into deep relaxation—ideal for winding down at the end of the day.



In just 9 to 10 weeks from seed to harvest, this auto strain produces compact, bushy plants that reach about 100 cm indoors and up to 140 cm outdoors. Despite their size, growers can expect impressive yields of up to 500 g/m2 inside and about 150 g per plant outdoors under optimal conditions.



The terpene-rich flowers are frosty and resin-coated, offering a sweet, floral aroma with strong diesel and gassy undertones. The flavor profile also includes soap-like notes, creating a bold and unforgettable sensory experience that complements its soothing body effects.



Permanent Marker Automatic is perfect for growers seeking a fast, low-maintenance strain with exceptional potency and yield. Its compact footprint and autoflowering genetics make it ideal for small spaces or discrete setups. Users will appreciate the full-body calm and flavorful smoke, making this strain a standout choice for evening relaxation.

