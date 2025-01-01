Permanent Marker is a powerhouse photoperiod strain bred by Seed Junky Genetics and honored as Leafly's 2023 Strain of the Year. This 70% indica, 30% sativa hybrid boasts a staggering THC content of up to 31 percent, delivering a potent high that starts with a relaxing body buzz and settles into a deep, tranquil state ideal for evening use.



Indoor plants grow to around 160 cm and flower in just 8 to 9 weeks, producing up to 550 grams per square meter. Outdoor or greenhouse growers can expect plants to reach 180 cm and yield as much as 750 grams per plant by late September. Its robust structure and manageable growth make it a reliable performer for growers of all levels.



The flavor and aroma are bold and complex, combining floral sweetness with hints of gas, diesel, and a slightly soapy finish. Dense, resinous buds release a thick, skunky-sweet aroma that matches the heavy-hitting, full-body effects.



Permanent Marker is perfect for experienced consumers seeking strong physical relaxation paired with rich flavor. With its high THC levels, heavy yields, and top-shelf genetics, this strain leaves a lasting impression that lives up to its name.

