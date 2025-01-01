About this product
Permanent Marker is a powerhouse photoperiod strain bred by Seed Junky Genetics and honored as Leafly's 2023 Strain of the Year. This 70% indica, 30% sativa hybrid boasts a staggering THC content of up to 31 percent, delivering a potent high that starts with a relaxing body buzz and settles into a deep, tranquil state ideal for evening use.
Indoor plants grow to around 160 cm and flower in just 8 to 9 weeks, producing up to 550 grams per square meter. Outdoor or greenhouse growers can expect plants to reach 180 cm and yield as much as 750 grams per plant by late September. Its robust structure and manageable growth make it a reliable performer for growers of all levels.
The flavor and aroma are bold and complex, combining floral sweetness with hints of gas, diesel, and a slightly soapy finish. Dense, resinous buds release a thick, skunky-sweet aroma that matches the heavy-hitting, full-body effects.
Permanent Marker is perfect for experienced consumers seeking strong physical relaxation paired with rich flavor. With its high THC levels, heavy yields, and top-shelf genetics, this strain leaves a lasting impression that lives up to its name.
Fulfillment
About this product
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
