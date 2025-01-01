About this product
Power Plant Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds brings classic sativa energy into a compact, autoflowering format. With about 19% THC and a 60% sativa profile, it delivers an uplifting, focused cerebral buzz followed by gentle body ease—perfect for creative daytime or midday use.
Expect earthy, spicy, and subtly sweet flavors that translate into a smooth, satisfying smoke or vape.
This strain completes its cycle from seed to harvest in just 10 to 11 weeks. Indoors, plants stay between 90–110 cm tall and can yield up to 600 g/m2. Outdoors, plants reach around 110 cm and produce approximately 200 g each. Its manageable size and quick finish make it ideal for small spaces, balconies, or discreet tents.
Power Plant Automatic suits growers of all levels looking for a reliable, fast-flowering plant that offers bold sativa effects, ample yields, and classic flavor.
Fulfillment
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
