Elevate your grow and your mood with Power Plant by Zamnesia Seeds, a photoperiod feminized hybrid boasting a predominately sativa profile (roughly 60% sativa / 40% indica). Known for its crisp and energizing cerebral buzz, this classic strain is ideal for daytime creativity and focus.



Classic sativa flavors shine through with an earthy, spicy, and subtly sweet profile that complements its uplifting high. Dense, resin-rich colas finish with a smooth and flavorful smoke, perfect for those who enjoy brightness in both taste and effect.



Growers will appreciate its dependable and manageable growth. Indoors, plants reach around 130 cm, flower in 9–10 weeks, and yield up to 500 g/m2. Outdoors, Power Plant can stretch up to 220 cm and offer impressive harvests of up to 700 g per plant, typically ready in October. Its structured yet forgiving nature makes it a great choice for both beginners and experienced cultivators.



If you're looking to add a fast-finishing, high-yielding classic with uplifting effects and bold flavors to your garden, Power Plant delivers on all fronts.

