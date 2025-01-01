About this product
Purple Haze is not just another legendary sativa-dominant strain renowned for her flavourful balance and creative boost; she also boasts an impressive THCa level of 27.7%. This legendary cross provides a powerful yet balanced high that's perfect at any time you need some inspiration or reflection! With every breath you take, your senses will be greeted by an orchestra of flavours that combine lavender notes with berries and grapes into one incredibly tasty profile! Feel free to ride this wave of creativity and social euphoria as Purple Haze is an excellent partner during both solo relaxation sessions or wild parties! Meticulously grown using organic techniques in indoor gardens only, Purple Haze maintains her strong genetic profile so you can enjoy a pure experience every time you reach out for her!
Purple Haze - THCa Flower 28% (Zamnesia)
ZamnesiaFlower
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
