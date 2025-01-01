Purple Haze is not just another legendary sativa-dominant strain renowned for her flavourful balance and creative boost; she also boasts an impressive THCa level of 27.7%. This legendary cross provides a powerful yet balanced high that's perfect at any time you need some inspiration or reflection! With every breath you take, your senses will be greeted by an orchestra of flavours that combine lavender notes with berries and grapes into one incredibly tasty profile! Feel free to ride this wave of creativity and social euphoria as Purple Haze is an excellent partner during both solo relaxation sessions or wild parties! Meticulously grown using organic techniques in indoor gardens only, Purple Haze maintains her strong genetic profile so you can enjoy a pure experience every time you reach out for her!

