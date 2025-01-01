Purple Urkle Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds offers the classic Mendocino Purps flavor in a compact, autoflowering format. With about 20% THC, it produces a soothing, body-centered high with gentle uplift and stress-relief.
Its flavor profile bursts with rich grape, plum, and dark berry notes, delivering a fruity and dessert-like smoking experience. The dense flowers solidify its appeal for flavor lovers.
This strain wraps up its cycle in just 10 to 11 weeks from seed to harvest. Indoors, plants reach approximately 120 cm and yield up to 400 g/m2. Outdoors, they grow up to 160 cm and deliver around 100 g per plant. Purple Urkle Automatic is beginner-friendly yet receptive to training techniques, making it versatile for all growers.
