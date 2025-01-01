About this product
Purple Urkle by Zamnesia Seeds is an indica-dominant photoperiod hybrid derived from Mendocino Purps. With about 20 % THC, it delivers a soothing, restful high alongside uplifting effects—perfect for relaxation without full sedation.
This strain is a flavor powerhouse, offering rich grape, berry, and plum notes that enhance the smoking or vaping experience. Its aroma becomes increasingly pronounced during flowering, filling the space with sweet, fruity scents.
Growers will appreciate its compact and manageable structure. Indoor plants reach around 120 cm and flower in just 7–9 weeks, yielding up to 400 g/m2. Outdoors, plants reach up to 160 cm and can deliver as much as 700 g per plant by late September. It thrives under basic care and works well in tents, greenhouses, or open-air gardens. Training techniques like LST are easy to apply for yield optimization.
Purple Urkle is a reliable option for growers of all skill levels who want high-quality yields, vibrant colors, and a mellow yet uplifting experience. It’s especially well-suited for evening sessions or anytime you want to unwind with a fruity touch.
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
