Purple Urkle by Zamnesia Seeds is an indica-dominant photoperiod hybrid derived from Mendocino Purps. With about 20 % THC, it delivers a soothing, restful high alongside uplifting effects—perfect for relaxation without full sedation.



This strain is a flavor powerhouse, offering rich grape, berry, and plum notes that enhance the smoking or vaping experience. Its aroma becomes increasingly pronounced during flowering, filling the space with sweet, fruity scents.



Growers will appreciate its compact and manageable structure. Indoor plants reach around 120 cm and flower in just 7–9 weeks, yielding up to 400 g/m2. Outdoors, plants reach up to 160 cm and can deliver as much as 700 g per plant by late September. It thrives under basic care and works well in tents, greenhouses, or open-air gardens. Training techniques like LST are easy to apply for yield optimization.



Purple Urkle is a reliable option for growers of all skill levels who want high-quality yields, vibrant colors, and a mellow yet uplifting experience. It’s especially well-suited for evening sessions or anytime you want to unwind with a fruity touch.

