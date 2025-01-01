About this product
Rainbow Belts Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds delivers sweet flavor and serious chill in an easy-to-grow autoflowering format. This 70% indica hybrid blends Moonbow, Zkittlez, and ruderalis genetics to produce a balanced high that starts with a burst of euphoria before melting into a full-body stone. With around 20% THC, it's perfect for evening use or anytime you want to unwind in style.
Just like its photoperiod predecessor, Rainbow Belts Automatic brings a candy-sweet terpene profile rich in fruity and floral notes. It’s a flavor-forward strain that shines whether you’re smoking or vaping, making it a standout for those who value taste as much as effect.
Growers will love its compact size and fast cycle. Indoors, it stays under 80 cm tall and yields up to 450 grams per square meter, while outdoor plants top out at around 100 cm with up to 250 grams each. Ready to harvest in just 10 to 11 weeks from seed, it's an ideal choice for quick, discreet grows or limited spaces.
Whether you’re new to cultivation or just want a fuss-free strain with great flavor and reliable results, Rainbow Belts Automatic delivers the goods with minimal effort.
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
