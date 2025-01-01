Dive into a burst of flavor with Rainbow Belts by Zamnesia Seeds, a premium photoperiod feminized hybrid with 70% indica dominance. Bred from Zkittlez and Moonbow, this strain delivers up to 22% THC and a fast-acting high that blends uplifting euphoria with deep relaxation, making it perfect for social vibes or laid-back solo sessions.



The flavor profile is as bold as it is sweet, offering rich notes of tropical fruit, juicy berries, and a sugary candy essence that lingers on the palate. Its vibrant aroma and taste make every toke a sensory treat.



Rainbow Belts is also a standout in the grow room. Indoors, it reaches up to 150 cm and produces around 500 grams per square meter after 9 to 10 weeks of flowering. Outdoors, expect towering plants up to 220 cm tall with yields of up to 700 grams per plant by October. It thrives in warm climates and rewards experienced growers with impressive resin-coated buds.



Whether you're a cultivator looking for a high-yield, flavor-rich strain or a consumer chasing powerful, fruity hits, Rainbow Belts delivers across the board. It’s a top pick for those who want a combination of potency, vibrant terpenes, and visual appeal.

