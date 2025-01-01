Rainbow Sherbet Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds is a flavorful autoflowering hybrid made from Pink Guava, Sunset Sherbet, and Ruderalis. With 70% indica and 30% sativa genetics, it delivers a smooth and relaxing high with a subtle mental uplift, all wrapped in a fruity, dessert-like flavor profile.



THC levels reach up to 24%, offering a calm, body-focused buzz that’s perfect for evening relaxation or unwinding after a long day. Expect rich notes of berries and strawberry with a sweet, candy-like finish that lingers on the palate.



Growers will appreciate this strain’s compact size and quick life cycle. It finishes in just 9 to 11 weeks from seed to harvest. Indoors, Rainbow Sherbet Auto grows to about 85 to 90 cm and yields up to 500 g/m2. Outdoors, it can reach around 120 cm and deliver up to 150 g per plant under good conditions. Its resilience and easy-care nature make it ideal for beginners and those working in smaller spaces.



Rainbow Sherbet Automatic is an excellent option for growers seeking premium flavor, colorful buds, and reliable potency in a compact, quick-growing plant. It's just as satisfying to smoke as it is to cultivate, offering a balanced high and bold terpene experience.



