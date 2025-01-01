About this product
Rainbow Sherbet by Zamnesia Seeds is an indulgent, indica-dominant photoperiod hybrid crafted from Pink Guava and Sunset Sherbet. With a genetic split of 70% indica and 30% sativa, this variety delivers a strong, long-lasting experience that lingers pleasantly without overwhelming.
Boasting around 25% THC, Rainbow Sherbet brings together juicy, dessert-like flavors—melon, citrus, and tropical fruit—wrapped in sticky, resin-soaked buds. Its terpene-rich profile offers a vivid sensory experience that delights the palate and calms the mind.
Indoor growers can expect compact plants around 150 cm tall, yielding approximately 450 g/m2 after a flowering period of 9–10 weeks. Outdoors, Rainbow Sherbet thrives in sunny, organic-rich environments, reaching up to 190 cm in height and delivering impressive harvests up to 600 g per plant by October.
This strain is perfect for cultivators of all skill levels who want big yields, bold flavors, and potent, uplifting effects. It’s equally suited for seasoned growers seeking a reliable performer and newcomers drawn to its ease of care, generous yields, and delicious, long-lasting high.
Boasting around 25% THC, Rainbow Sherbet brings together juicy, dessert-like flavors—melon, citrus, and tropical fruit—wrapped in sticky, resin-soaked buds. Its terpene-rich profile offers a vivid sensory experience that delights the palate and calms the mind.
Indoor growers can expect compact plants around 150 cm tall, yielding approximately 450 g/m2 after a flowering period of 9–10 weeks. Outdoors, Rainbow Sherbet thrives in sunny, organic-rich environments, reaching up to 190 cm in height and delivering impressive harvests up to 600 g per plant by October.
This strain is perfect for cultivators of all skill levels who want big yields, bold flavors, and potent, uplifting effects. It’s equally suited for seasoned growers seeking a reliable performer and newcomers drawn to its ease of care, generous yields, and delicious, long-lasting high.
Fulfillment
About this product
Rainbow Sherbet by Zamnesia Seeds is an indulgent, indica-dominant photoperiod hybrid crafted from Pink Guava and Sunset Sherbet. With a genetic split of 70% indica and 30% sativa, this variety delivers a strong, long-lasting experience that lingers pleasantly without overwhelming.
Boasting around 25% THC, Rainbow Sherbet brings together juicy, dessert-like flavors—melon, citrus, and tropical fruit—wrapped in sticky, resin-soaked buds. Its terpene-rich profile offers a vivid sensory experience that delights the palate and calms the mind.
Indoor growers can expect compact plants around 150 cm tall, yielding approximately 450 g/m2 after a flowering period of 9–10 weeks. Outdoors, Rainbow Sherbet thrives in sunny, organic-rich environments, reaching up to 190 cm in height and delivering impressive harvests up to 600 g per plant by October.
This strain is perfect for cultivators of all skill levels who want big yields, bold flavors, and potent, uplifting effects. It’s equally suited for seasoned growers seeking a reliable performer and newcomers drawn to its ease of care, generous yields, and delicious, long-lasting high.
Boasting around 25% THC, Rainbow Sherbet brings together juicy, dessert-like flavors—melon, citrus, and tropical fruit—wrapped in sticky, resin-soaked buds. Its terpene-rich profile offers a vivid sensory experience that delights the palate and calms the mind.
Indoor growers can expect compact plants around 150 cm tall, yielding approximately 450 g/m2 after a flowering period of 9–10 weeks. Outdoors, Rainbow Sherbet thrives in sunny, organic-rich environments, reaching up to 190 cm in height and delivering impressive harvests up to 600 g per plant by October.
This strain is perfect for cultivators of all skill levels who want big yields, bold flavors, and potent, uplifting effects. It’s equally suited for seasoned growers seeking a reliable performer and newcomers drawn to its ease of care, generous yields, and delicious, long-lasting high.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
Notice a problem?Report this item