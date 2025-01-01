Slurricane Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds is a fast-flowering indica-dominant hybrid that blends the decadent genetics of Purple Punch and Do-Si-Dos with ruderalis for a hassle-free grow. This feminized autoflower is built for bold flavor, compact growth, and strong, soothing effects.



With THC levels around 20 %, Slurricane Auto delivers a relaxing, body-heavy stone that's ideal for stress relief and evening use. The high settles in with a mellow euphoria before melting into full-body calm. The terpene profile is a standout—expect a mouthwatering mix of sweet berries, earthy spice, and a hint of black pepper on the finish.



This strain completes its entire life cycle in just 9–10 weeks from seed to harvest. Indoors, plants grow to 70–90 cm and yield up to 500 g/m2. Outdoors, they remain discreet at around 90 cm and offer a solid 250–280 g per plant. Its short, bushy structure makes it ideal for tight grow spaces or stealth setups.



Slurricane Automatic is a great fit for growers of all skill levels. It's low-maintenance yet highly rewarding, with dense, resinous buds that showcase purple tones and fiery pistils. For those seeking quick turnaround, rich flavor, and chill-out effects, this strain checks every box.

