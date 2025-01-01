About this product
Slurricane by Zamnesia Seeds is a potent feminized photoperiod hybrid with roots in the legendary Purple Punch × Do-Si-Dos genetics. This 60% indica-dominant strain delivers a rich and satisfying experience, blending outstanding flavor, resilience, and impressive yields.
With THC levels around 28 % and minimal CBD, Slurricane delivers a deeply soothing yet euphoric high that settles into a full-body calm. Ideal for winding down or couch-lock evenings, the effects engage the mind before wrapping the body in waves of relaxation. Its terpene-rich profile strikes a delicious balance of sweet and spicy berries, with hints of earthy undertones and breathable spice.
Expect a flowering time of just 8–9 weeks from seed to harvest. Indoor plants develop a compact, bushy canopy and reach about 120 cm tall, producing up to 450 g/m2. Outdoor specimens can stretch to 160 cm and yield as much as 650 g per plant by mid‐October under ideal conditions. The buds are dense, frosty, and beautifully colored, with deep green, purple, and vibrant orange pistils—true shelf appeal.
This strain is well-suited to both novice and experienced growers. Its sturdy structure and tolerance to training methods like ScrOG or SOG make it versatile, while advanced cultivators can tweak techniques for even heavier yields. Whether you're after flavor, potency, or production, Slurricane offers a top-tier blend of all three.
Zamnesia
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
