Sour Diesel hardly needs much of an introduction. Since it flew onto the streets in the 90s, this hybrid sativa cross of Chemdawg and Super Skunk has won over smokers everywhere. Zamnesia's version of Sour Diesel is unique in that it's a newer Sour D variety that traces back to California (instead of New York) and boasts a unique mix of Diesel and Northern Lights genetics. It still boasts that iconic, skunky Diesel aroma and huge cerebral hit, as well as great grow traits; Zamnesia's Sour Diesel grows to roughly 130cm tall and takes 10 weeks to flower. Plus, she's capable of yielding up to 450–600g/m² indoors, and is super resilient to pests and feeding inconsistencies.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
Stay in touch
Get perks like local deals, new strain spotlights, and a free jar of CBD:THC gummies when you sign up ($49 value)!
By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Offer valid for new Leafly subscribers. Available to US residents only, valid only where legal.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.