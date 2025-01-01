About this product
Sticky Broccoli Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds offers the bold taste and potent relaxation of its photoperiod predecessor in a fast autoflowering format. This 90 % indica-dominant hybrid combines Sticky Beast, Green Crack, and ruderalis genetics to deliver around 20 % THC, creating an uplifting start that gradually settles into a deeply relaxing body stone.
Flavors are rich and inviting, blending sweet floral notes with spicy undertones for a uniquely balanced sensory experience. Dense, resin-coated buds make it ideal for those interested in extractions or flavorful smoke sessions.
This variety completes its life cycle in just 8–9 weeks from seed to harvest. Plants stay compact—around 70 cm indoors and 90 cm outdoors—making them perfect for small spaces or discreet grows. Yields are solid, with indoor production reaching up to 500 g/m2 and outdoor plants delivering about 150–200 g each under optimal conditions.
Sticky Broccoli Automatic is a standout choice for growers of all levels seeking a reliable, fast-flowering strain with big flavor, impressive resin, and relaxing effects in a compact package.
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
