Sticky Broccoli by Zamnesia Seeds is a powerful indica-dominant photoperiod hybrid (about 90 % indica) created from Sticky Beast × Green Crack. With approximately 23 % THC, it delivers a relaxing and euphoric body stone that remains uplifting rather than sedative.
Expect a rich sensory experience packed with flavors that combine sweet, spicy, and floral notes. The resin-coated buds are visually stunning and ideal for extract enthusiasts.
Growing Sticky Broccoli is rewarding and straightforward. Indoors, plants reach around 120 cm and flower in just 7–8 weeks, delivering up to 500 g/m2. Outdoors, they can stretch to 220 cm and yield up to 600 g per plant by late September or early October.
Perfect for experienced and beginner growers alike, this strain thrives under varied conditions and produces sensational yields. Sticky Broccoli is a top pick for those seeking heavy resin, bold flavors, and reliable performance.
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
