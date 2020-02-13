Zamnesia's Strawberry Cough comes from an epic collision of two strains: Strawberry Fields and Haze. The resulting cultivar boasts a unique array of terpenes that produce some of the finest fruity flavours and aromas available today. Coupled with uplifting effects powered by 20% THC, Strawberry Cough offers a bright, energetic experience that makes it the perfect pick-me-up. Grown indoors, Strawberry Cough plants reach around 150cm in height, so a little space, or training, is required to get the most out of them. Outdoors, they can surge up to 180cm, delivering rewarding returns. Thanks to its fantastic parentage, this strain takes just 9–10 weeks to flower, which is a reasonably short time for a Haze descendant. When all is said and done, growers can look forward to large yields of up to 600g/m² indoors and 700g/plant outdoors.

