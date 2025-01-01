About this product
Explore the invigorating realm of Strawberry Cough THCa Flower by Zamnesia. This hybrid, slightly leaning towards Sativa, beautifully blends the lively flavors and uplifting effects from its legendary lineage of Strawberry Fields x Haze. Grown in organic indoor settings, each bud of this THCa variant delivers a robust experience, boasting up to 29% THCa content that turns into potent cannabinoids with heat.
Enjoy the delightful taste of fresh strawberries mingled with a faint touch of Haze, providing an energizing, clear-headed, and blissful high. Strawberry Cough is famous for its enchanting purple and pink tones, mesmerizes not only with its looks but also with its appealing aroma and flavor. Whether you're relaxing after a busy day or looking for creative inspiration, this Sativa queen offers an experience that elevates the everyday. Don't miss the opportunity to enjoy the essence of Strawberry Cough THCa Flower today!
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
