Explore the invigorating realm of Strawberry Cough THCa Flower by Zamnesia. This hybrid, slightly leaning towards Sativa, beautifully blends the lively flavors and uplifting effects from its legendary lineage of Strawberry Fields x Haze. Grown in organic indoor settings, each bud of this THCa variant delivers a robust experience, boasting up to 29% THCa content that turns into potent cannabinoids with heat.



Enjoy the delightful taste of fresh strawberries mingled with a faint touch of Haze, providing an energizing, clear-headed, and blissful high. Strawberry Cough is famous for its enchanting purple and pink tones, mesmerizes not only with its looks but also with its appealing aroma and flavor. Whether you're relaxing after a busy day or looking for creative inspiration, this Sativa queen offers an experience that elevates the everyday. Don't miss the opportunity to enjoy the essence of Strawberry Cough THCa Flower today!

read more