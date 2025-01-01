About this product
Sundae Driver Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds is a balanced autoflowering hybrid that blends the dessert-like genetics of Fruity Pebbles OG and Grape Pie with fast, resilient ruderalis traits. Designed for flavor lovers and time-conscious growers, this strain offers uplifting effects and a rich terpene profile in just a few short weeks.
With THC levels around 20 percent and very low CBD, Sundae Driver Auto delivers a cheerful, euphoric high that transitions into a calm, laid-back state. It’s the perfect companion for lighthearted moments or evening relaxation. Expect a sweet, fruity aroma with strong notes of grape and vanilla that translate beautifully into the smoke.
This strain races from seed to harvest in just 8 to 9 weeks, making it ideal for quick turnarounds. Indoors, plants remain compact at around 80 cm and can produce up to 450 grams per square meter. Outdoor growers can expect plants to reach up to 110 cm and yield about 150 grams each. Its small size makes it perfect for discreet balconies or tents.
Sundae Driver Automatic is well-suited for beginners thanks to its robust growth and minimal maintenance needs. It rewards with resin-packed buds, mouthwatering flavor, and reliable results. A must-try for growers who want premium quality without the wait.
Fulfillment
Sundae Driver Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds is a balanced autoflowering hybrid that blends the dessert-like genetics of Fruity Pebbles OG and Grape Pie with fast, resilient ruderalis traits. Designed for flavor lovers and time-conscious growers, this strain offers uplifting effects and a rich terpene profile in just a few short weeks.
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
