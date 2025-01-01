Sundae Driver by Zamnesia Seeds is a perfectly balanced 50/50 hybrid, created by crossing Fruity Pebbles OG with Grape Pie. This photoperiod feminized strain brings together sweet, creamy flavors and a smooth-growing experience that both novice and seasoned cultivators will appreciate.



With THC levels hitting around 22 percent, Sundae Driver delivers a joyful, uplifting high that gradually eases into mellow relaxation. It's great for social vibes, creative sessions, or simply winding down after a long day. The flavor is a standout, combining vanilla soft serve, fresh blueberries, and a hint of earthiness to round it out. The aroma mirrors the taste, making it a true treat for the senses.



This strain flowers in about 9 to 11 weeks and rewards growers with up to 500 grams per square meter indoors. Outdoor plants can yield around 500 grams each under optimal conditions. Expect medium-tall growth, with indoor plants reaching 140 cm and outdoor ones stretching up to 180 cm. Dense, frosty buds with hints of purple give Sundae Driver real bag appeal.



Easy to manage and highly rewarding, Sundae Driver is ideal for anyone seeking top-shelf flavors and potent, well-balanced effects. Its attractive structure and rich terpene profile make it a go-to choice for both flavor chasers and high-yield hunters.

