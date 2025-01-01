Super Boof Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds is the autoflowering version of the 2024 Leafly Strain of the Year, bred from Black Cherry Punch, Tropicana Cookies, and Ruderalis. This balanced hybrid, with an even 50% indica and 50% sativa split, offers fast flowering, bold flavor, and powerful effects in a beginner-friendly format.



With THC levels reaching around 23%, Super Boof Auto delivers a feel-good cerebral high that gradually eases into a relaxing body buzz. The flavor profile is rich and complex, combining sweet grapes, funky cheese, and creamy vanilla for a dessert-like smoke that hits both on taste and potency.



Growers can expect a quick turnaround of just 9 to 10 weeks from seed to harvest. Indoors, plants stay compact at 60 to 90 cm and yield up to 450 g/m2. Outdoors, Super Boof Automatic reaches about 110 cm tall and produces up to 200 g per plant. Its compact size and vigorous growth make it ideal for small tents, balconies, or discreet backyard grows.



This strain is perfect for growers seeking a quick harvest without sacrificing flavor or strength. Whether you're new to cultivation or just want reliable results, Super Boof Automatic brings premium genetics, stellar resin production, and top-shelf effects in record time.

