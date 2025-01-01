Super Boof by Zamnesia Seeds is a powerful photoperiod feminized hybrid, roughly 70% indica and 30% sativa. Bred from Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies, this strain stole the spotlight as Leafly’s 2024 Strain of the Year thanks to its frosty, resin-packed buds and exceptional strength.



Clocking in at 26% THC, Super Boof delivers a clean balance of euphoric mental lift and warm, grounded physical relaxation. Its notable terpene blend brings flavors of sweet grapes, earthy cheese, and delicate vanilla, making each hit as flavorful as it is potent.



An excellent choice for cultivators of all levels, this strain grows into compact, manageable plants reaching about 100–120 cm indoors, yielding up to 550 g/m2 after just 7–8 weeks of flowering. Outdoors, expect taller plants of 150–180 cm bringing in up to 500 g per plant, typically ripe by late September. Strong resin production also makes it perfect for homemade hash.



Super Boof suits growers seeking a high-yield, flavor-rich strain that’s easy to manage, especially in medium-sized tents or outdoor gardens. For consumers, it offers a rich, balanced high with dessert-like flavor—ideal for evening chill sessions or creative relaxation.

