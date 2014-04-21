About this product
Super Silver Haze produces full, plump buds that will tantalise all the senses once harvested. The flavours are a gratifying rich blend of sweet and spicy that delivers whether smoked or vaped. Due to the unique flavour profile, many even create delicious concentrates out of this strain. When it comes to effects, Super Silver Haze showcases 20% THC on average that, mixed with the fine array of terpenes, offers an intense cerebral high that delivers plenty of euphoric and uplifting moments for all.
Super Silver Haze is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Green House Seeds. It was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Super Silver Haze is made by crossing Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky strain that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.
