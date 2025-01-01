About this product
Tangerine Dream Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds is a fast-flowering, flavor-rich hybrid that captures the best of its G13, Afghan, and ruderalis lineage. With a 60 % sativa profile and about 21 % THC, this strain delivers a euphoric, uplifting buzz that gradually eases into a calm and relaxing body effect—perfect for daytime motivation or a mellow afternoon session.
Its terpene profile explodes with zesty tangerine and citrus notes, accented by a touch of spice and sweet herbal undertones. The aroma is equally vibrant, filling your grow space with a fresh, fruity fragrance.
This compact plant stays around 70 cm tall, making it ideal for tight indoor spaces or discreet outdoor setups. It completes its life cycle in just 10 to 11 weeks from seed to harvest. Indoors, it can yield up to 500 g/m2, while outdoor plants deliver up to 300 g each.
Tangerine Dream Automatic is a top pick for growers who want a low-maintenance strain with bold flavor, a balanced effect, and quick results.
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
