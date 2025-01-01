Tangerine Dream Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds is a fast-flowering, flavor-rich hybrid that captures the best of its G13, Afghan, and ruderalis lineage. With a 60 % sativa profile and about 21 % THC, this strain delivers a euphoric, uplifting buzz that gradually eases into a calm and relaxing body effect—perfect for daytime motivation or a mellow afternoon session.



Its terpene profile explodes with zesty tangerine and citrus notes, accented by a touch of spice and sweet herbal undertones. The aroma is equally vibrant, filling your grow space with a fresh, fruity fragrance.



This compact plant stays around 70 cm tall, making it ideal for tight indoor spaces or discreet outdoor setups. It completes its life cycle in just 10 to 11 weeks from seed to harvest. Indoors, it can yield up to 500 g/m2, while outdoor plants deliver up to 300 g each.



Tangerine Dream Automatic is a top pick for growers who want a low-maintenance strain with bold flavor, a balanced effect, and quick results.

