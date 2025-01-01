Tangerine Dream by Zamnesia Seeds is a sativa-dominant photoperiod hybrid (60% sativa) born from the legendary G13, Afghan, and Neville’s A5 Haze. With about 25% THC, it delivers a vibrant, uplifting cerebral boost that transitions into gentle physical relaxation—perfect for creative daytime bursts or weekend adventures.



Its aroma and flavor profile is an invigorating mix of sweet citrus, fresh tangerine and pomelo, complemented by subtle spice and incense. Each inhale feels like a refreshing sip of juice on a sunlit terrace.



Growers will love how adaptable this strain is. Indoor plants reach around 120 cm and flower in just 8 to 9 weeks, yielding up to 600 g/m2. Outdoors, plants can reach the same height or more and deliver up to 900 g per plant in ideal conditions. Its sturdy structure handles training techniques well and thrives under both indoor and outdoor setups.



Tangerine Dream is a standout choice for sativa-lovers seeking potency, flavor, big yields and energetic effects without overwhelming sedation.

