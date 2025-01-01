About this product
Tangerine Dream by Zamnesia Seeds is a sativa-dominant photoperiod hybrid (60% sativa) born from the legendary G13, Afghan, and Neville’s A5 Haze. With about 25% THC, it delivers a vibrant, uplifting cerebral boost that transitions into gentle physical relaxation—perfect for creative daytime bursts or weekend adventures.
Its aroma and flavor profile is an invigorating mix of sweet citrus, fresh tangerine and pomelo, complemented by subtle spice and incense. Each inhale feels like a refreshing sip of juice on a sunlit terrace.
Growers will love how adaptable this strain is. Indoor plants reach around 120 cm and flower in just 8 to 9 weeks, yielding up to 600 g/m2. Outdoors, plants can reach the same height or more and deliver up to 900 g per plant in ideal conditions. Its sturdy structure handles training techniques well and thrives under both indoor and outdoor setups.
Tangerine Dream is a standout choice for sativa-lovers seeking potency, flavor, big yields and energetic effects without overwhelming sedation.
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
