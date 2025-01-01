About this product
Enjoy Tangerine Dream's electrifying appeal—our premium THCa flower that's sure to excite your senses! Packing a punch with 26.2% THCa by weight, this sativa-dominant hybrid derived from the infamous G13 x Afghan x Neville’s A5 Haze is an explosion of intense flavours and effects in one convenient package!
Tangerine Dream offers up aromas reminiscent of its namesake: fresh tangerines mixed with earthy undertones create an invigorating citrus scent that is intricately woven with hints of spice and incense—making it irresistible! Its taste profile mirrors this sensory experience; refreshing yet bold notes tantalise your palate while its uplifting buzz takes hold! Perfect for active outdoor adventures or uplifting social encounters! Organically nurtured indoors, each dense bud is a masterpiece of aromatic trichomes embodying perfect balance between potency & purity.
Tangerine Dream - THCa Flower 26% (Zamnesia)
ZamnesiaFlower
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
