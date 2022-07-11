About this product
Once the buds have been collected, dried and cured, THC Bunker Buster can really show you what it's made of. With thick resin production, this is a strain that's highly sought after for creating concentrates. That's not to say that those looking for a straightforward smoke or vape won't find it here, far from it. With rich, earthy flavours on offer, this is a dynamic and versatile strain. In terms of effects, users can anticipate a heavy physical stone, invoking the finest couch-locking sensations meaning that novices may want to take it easy with THC Bunker Buster.