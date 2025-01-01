Trainwreck Automatic is a fast-hitting sativa-dominant autoflower that delivers around 21 percent THC. A cross between the classic Trainwreck and resilient ruderalis genetics, this strain produces an energizing, social high that is perfect for daytime use or sparking creative flow. Its flavor is bold and fresh, blending lemon and lime with earthy spice for a crisp and satisfying smoke.



From seed to harvest takes just 11 to 12 weeks, making this an ideal choice for growers looking for speed without sacrificing quality. Indoors, plants reach about 120 cm in height and can yield up to 550 grams per square meter. Outdoors, they can grow as tall as 140 cm and produce around 150 grams per plant under the right conditions.



The buds are dense and resinous, packed with terpenes that enhance both aroma and effect. Trainwreck Automatic is also notably robust, thriving even in cooler climates and beginner setups. Its sativa heritage shines through in the uplifting effects, while its indica influence ensures manageable growth and reliable structure.



This strain is a great fit for growers seeking quick, low-maintenance cultivation with excellent results. For consumers, Trainwreck Automatic offers an energetic high that keeps the mind clear and the mood elevated without dragging you down.

