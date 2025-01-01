Trainwreck by Zamnesia Seeds is a classic sativa-dominant photoperiod strain with a powerful lineage rooted in Mexican and Thai landraces. With a 70 percent sativa and 30 percent indica profile, this cultivar delivers a balanced THC level of around 18 percent. The result is a clear-headed, energetic high that sparks creativity and focus without being too intense, making it a great choice for daytime use.



Indoors, Trainwreck flowers quickly in just 7 to 8 weeks and grows to about 120 cm tall. It produces up to 500 grams per square meter, making it a rewarding strain for indoor setups. Outdoors, it truly stretches out, reaching up to 300 cm and yielding as much as 900 grams per plant by early October.



The flavor is bold and refreshing, combining zesty lemon with pine and subtle spice for a crisp, invigorating smoke. Its dense, resin-coated buds and sturdy structure make it a dependable option for both novice and seasoned growers.



Trainwreck is ideal for those who love the uplifting effects of sativa strains but want a quicker flowering time and heavy yields. Whether you're looking to fuel a creative project or just stay energized and upbeat, this strain delivers a smooth, productive ride.

