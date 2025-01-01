Tropicana Cookies Automatic is a lively sativa-dominant autoflower that brings together the best traits of Girl Scout Cookies, Tangie, and ruderalis. With a 60 percent sativa and 40 percent indica profile, this strain delivers up to 22 percent THC and provides an energetic, mood-boosting high that eases into a smooth body calm. It's perfect for daytime sessions or creative pursuits when you want to stay uplifted and focused.



This compact strain grows to about 110 cm indoors and outdoors, making it a great choice for discreet setups or limited spaces. In just 11 to 12 weeks from seed to harvest, growers can expect strong yields of up to 450 grams per square meter indoors and around 300 grams per plant outside.



Tropicana Cookies Automatic shines with its intense tropical flavor, blending sweet citrus, mandarin, and exotic fruit with earthy undertones. The buds are dense, resin-rich, and carry a sweet, fruity aroma that lingers in the air. It's also an excellent choice for concentrates and extracts thanks to its terpene-loaded profile.



Ideal for beginners and experienced growers alike, this strain offers easy cultivation, flavorful results, and a well-balanced high. Whether you're looking to brighten your day or wind down without feeling heavy, Tropicana Cookies Automatic delivers a smooth, tropical ride from start to finish.

