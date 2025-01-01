About this product
Tropicana Cookies Automatic is a lively sativa-dominant autoflower that brings together the best traits of Girl Scout Cookies, Tangie, and ruderalis. With a 60 percent sativa and 40 percent indica profile, this strain delivers up to 22 percent THC and provides an energetic, mood-boosting high that eases into a smooth body calm. It's perfect for daytime sessions or creative pursuits when you want to stay uplifted and focused.
This compact strain grows to about 110 cm indoors and outdoors, making it a great choice for discreet setups or limited spaces. In just 11 to 12 weeks from seed to harvest, growers can expect strong yields of up to 450 grams per square meter indoors and around 300 grams per plant outside.
Tropicana Cookies Automatic shines with its intense tropical flavor, blending sweet citrus, mandarin, and exotic fruit with earthy undertones. The buds are dense, resin-rich, and carry a sweet, fruity aroma that lingers in the air. It's also an excellent choice for concentrates and extracts thanks to its terpene-loaded profile.
Ideal for beginners and experienced growers alike, this strain offers easy cultivation, flavorful results, and a well-balanced high. Whether you're looking to brighten your day or wind down without feeling heavy, Tropicana Cookies Automatic delivers a smooth, tropical ride from start to finish.
This compact strain grows to about 110 cm indoors and outdoors, making it a great choice for discreet setups or limited spaces. In just 11 to 12 weeks from seed to harvest, growers can expect strong yields of up to 450 grams per square meter indoors and around 300 grams per plant outside.
Tropicana Cookies Automatic shines with its intense tropical flavor, blending sweet citrus, mandarin, and exotic fruit with earthy undertones. The buds are dense, resin-rich, and carry a sweet, fruity aroma that lingers in the air. It's also an excellent choice for concentrates and extracts thanks to its terpene-loaded profile.
Ideal for beginners and experienced growers alike, this strain offers easy cultivation, flavorful results, and a well-balanced high. Whether you're looking to brighten your day or wind down without feeling heavy, Tropicana Cookies Automatic delivers a smooth, tropical ride from start to finish.
Fulfillment
About this product
Tropicana Cookies Automatic is a lively sativa-dominant autoflower that brings together the best traits of Girl Scout Cookies, Tangie, and ruderalis. With a 60 percent sativa and 40 percent indica profile, this strain delivers up to 22 percent THC and provides an energetic, mood-boosting high that eases into a smooth body calm. It's perfect for daytime sessions or creative pursuits when you want to stay uplifted and focused.
This compact strain grows to about 110 cm indoors and outdoors, making it a great choice for discreet setups or limited spaces. In just 11 to 12 weeks from seed to harvest, growers can expect strong yields of up to 450 grams per square meter indoors and around 300 grams per plant outside.
Tropicana Cookies Automatic shines with its intense tropical flavor, blending sweet citrus, mandarin, and exotic fruit with earthy undertones. The buds are dense, resin-rich, and carry a sweet, fruity aroma that lingers in the air. It's also an excellent choice for concentrates and extracts thanks to its terpene-loaded profile.
Ideal for beginners and experienced growers alike, this strain offers easy cultivation, flavorful results, and a well-balanced high. Whether you're looking to brighten your day or wind down without feeling heavy, Tropicana Cookies Automatic delivers a smooth, tropical ride from start to finish.
This compact strain grows to about 110 cm indoors and outdoors, making it a great choice for discreet setups or limited spaces. In just 11 to 12 weeks from seed to harvest, growers can expect strong yields of up to 450 grams per square meter indoors and around 300 grams per plant outside.
Tropicana Cookies Automatic shines with its intense tropical flavor, blending sweet citrus, mandarin, and exotic fruit with earthy undertones. The buds are dense, resin-rich, and carry a sweet, fruity aroma that lingers in the air. It's also an excellent choice for concentrates and extracts thanks to its terpene-loaded profile.
Ideal for beginners and experienced growers alike, this strain offers easy cultivation, flavorful results, and a well-balanced high. Whether you're looking to brighten your day or wind down without feeling heavy, Tropicana Cookies Automatic delivers a smooth, tropical ride from start to finish.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
Notice a problem?Report this item