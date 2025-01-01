Tropicana Cookies is a vibrant 60% sativa, 40% indica photoperiod hybrid bred from the award-winning Girl Scout Cookies and the citrusy Tangie. With THC levels reaching 22%, this strain delivers an uplifting, balanced high that brings energy and focus before easing into a gentle body relaxation—ideal for daytime enjoyment or creative sessions.



Indoor plants grow up to 150 cm and flower in about 7 to 8 weeks, yielding up to 500 g per square meter. Outdoors under strong sunlight and warm climates, they can stretch to 180 cm and produce an impressive 700 g per plant by mid-October. This strain stands out for its resin-coated flowers, making it a top choice for extractions.



The flavor profile bursts with sweet, zingy fruit notes—from citrus and tropical fruits to ripe berries—giving a delightful candy-like smoke. Its aromatic terpene blend of myrcene and limonene makes it perfect for edibles or vapes that need bold flavor while offering an energizing yet relaxed high.



Tropicana Cookies is suited for growers of moderate experience looking for high-yielding, terpene-rich flowers and for consumers wanting a flavorful, uplifting smoke with just enough relaxation. Its balanced effects and tropical taste will leave both growers and tokers smiling.

