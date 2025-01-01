About this product
Wedding Crasher Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds delivers the dreamy balance of Wedding Cake × Purple Punch in a fast, compact autoflower format. This hybrid leans 60% indica and packs around 20% THC, offering a clear-headed uplift that eases into gentle body relaxation—ideal for creative afternoons or easygoing evenings.
Building on the classic lineage, this autoflower version preserves the strain’s signature flavor with creamy vanilla, sweet berry, and a hint of earthy spice. It’s a taste-forward experience that works beautifully in joints, vapes, or edibles.
As for cultivation, expect a plant that stays below 100 cm—perfect for stealth grows in tents or small outdoor spaces. It finishes quickly, yielding up to 550 g/m2 indoors and around 200 g per plant outside, all in just 9–10 weeks from seed.
Wedding Crasher Automatic is an excellent choice for both newbies and experienced growers who want premium flavor, manageable size, resilience, and quality results without the wait.
Building on the classic lineage, this autoflower version preserves the strain’s signature flavor with creamy vanilla, sweet berry, and a hint of earthy spice. It’s a taste-forward experience that works beautifully in joints, vapes, or edibles.
As for cultivation, expect a plant that stays below 100 cm—perfect for stealth grows in tents or small outdoor spaces. It finishes quickly, yielding up to 550 g/m2 indoors and around 200 g per plant outside, all in just 9–10 weeks from seed.
Wedding Crasher Automatic is an excellent choice for both newbies and experienced growers who want premium flavor, manageable size, resilience, and quality results without the wait.
Fulfillment
About this product
Wedding Crasher Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds delivers the dreamy balance of Wedding Cake × Purple Punch in a fast, compact autoflower format. This hybrid leans 60% indica and packs around 20% THC, offering a clear-headed uplift that eases into gentle body relaxation—ideal for creative afternoons or easygoing evenings.
Building on the classic lineage, this autoflower version preserves the strain’s signature flavor with creamy vanilla, sweet berry, and a hint of earthy spice. It’s a taste-forward experience that works beautifully in joints, vapes, or edibles.
As for cultivation, expect a plant that stays below 100 cm—perfect for stealth grows in tents or small outdoor spaces. It finishes quickly, yielding up to 550 g/m2 indoors and around 200 g per plant outside, all in just 9–10 weeks from seed.
Wedding Crasher Automatic is an excellent choice for both newbies and experienced growers who want premium flavor, manageable size, resilience, and quality results without the wait.
Building on the classic lineage, this autoflower version preserves the strain’s signature flavor with creamy vanilla, sweet berry, and a hint of earthy spice. It’s a taste-forward experience that works beautifully in joints, vapes, or edibles.
As for cultivation, expect a plant that stays below 100 cm—perfect for stealth grows in tents or small outdoor spaces. It finishes quickly, yielding up to 550 g/m2 indoors and around 200 g per plant outside, all in just 9–10 weeks from seed.
Wedding Crasher Automatic is an excellent choice for both newbies and experienced growers who want premium flavor, manageable size, resilience, and quality results without the wait.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
Notice a problem?Report this item