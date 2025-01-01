About this product
Experience the balanced power of Wedding Crasher by Zamnesia Seeds, a photoperiod feminized hybrid featuring a 60% indica profile derived from Wedding Cake and Purple Punch genetics. With around 21% THC, this strain delivers an energizing cerebral buzz that sparks creativity and focus before easing into a smooth full-body relaxation—without the heavy couchlock.
Wedding Crasher dazzles the senses with dense, resinous buds showcasing vibrant hues of green, blue, and purple. On the inhale, enjoy creamy vanilla and sweet grape, followed by earthy diesel, ripe berries, and a subtle spicy finish. It's a flavor-forward strain that wears both dessert and gas notes proudly.
Cultivators will appreciate its strong, adaptable nature. Indoor plants reach about 180 cm and yield up to 500 g/m2 after roughly 9–10 weeks of flowering. Outdoors, expect heights up to 200 cm with yields around 600 g per plant, making it ideal for growers seeking big results and stunning aesthetics.
Wedding Crasher is suited for both beginners, thanks to its resilience, and experienced growers aiming to maximize yield through training techniques. Whether you're nurturing standout flowers in a grow tent or enjoying flavorful and focused sessions, this strain brings premium quality from seed to smoke.
Wedding Crasher dazzles the senses with dense, resinous buds showcasing vibrant hues of green, blue, and purple. On the inhale, enjoy creamy vanilla and sweet grape, followed by earthy diesel, ripe berries, and a subtle spicy finish. It's a flavor-forward strain that wears both dessert and gas notes proudly.
Cultivators will appreciate its strong, adaptable nature. Indoor plants reach about 180 cm and yield up to 500 g/m2 after roughly 9–10 weeks of flowering. Outdoors, expect heights up to 200 cm with yields around 600 g per plant, making it ideal for growers seeking big results and stunning aesthetics.
Wedding Crasher is suited for both beginners, thanks to its resilience, and experienced growers aiming to maximize yield through training techniques. Whether you're nurturing standout flowers in a grow tent or enjoying flavorful and focused sessions, this strain brings premium quality from seed to smoke.
Fulfillment
About this product
Experience the balanced power of Wedding Crasher by Zamnesia Seeds, a photoperiod feminized hybrid featuring a 60% indica profile derived from Wedding Cake and Purple Punch genetics. With around 21% THC, this strain delivers an energizing cerebral buzz that sparks creativity and focus before easing into a smooth full-body relaxation—without the heavy couchlock.
Wedding Crasher dazzles the senses with dense, resinous buds showcasing vibrant hues of green, blue, and purple. On the inhale, enjoy creamy vanilla and sweet grape, followed by earthy diesel, ripe berries, and a subtle spicy finish. It's a flavor-forward strain that wears both dessert and gas notes proudly.
Cultivators will appreciate its strong, adaptable nature. Indoor plants reach about 180 cm and yield up to 500 g/m2 after roughly 9–10 weeks of flowering. Outdoors, expect heights up to 200 cm with yields around 600 g per plant, making it ideal for growers seeking big results and stunning aesthetics.
Wedding Crasher is suited for both beginners, thanks to its resilience, and experienced growers aiming to maximize yield through training techniques. Whether you're nurturing standout flowers in a grow tent or enjoying flavorful and focused sessions, this strain brings premium quality from seed to smoke.
Wedding Crasher dazzles the senses with dense, resinous buds showcasing vibrant hues of green, blue, and purple. On the inhale, enjoy creamy vanilla and sweet grape, followed by earthy diesel, ripe berries, and a subtle spicy finish. It's a flavor-forward strain that wears both dessert and gas notes proudly.
Cultivators will appreciate its strong, adaptable nature. Indoor plants reach about 180 cm and yield up to 500 g/m2 after roughly 9–10 weeks of flowering. Outdoors, expect heights up to 200 cm with yields around 600 g per plant, making it ideal for growers seeking big results and stunning aesthetics.
Wedding Crasher is suited for both beginners, thanks to its resilience, and experienced growers aiming to maximize yield through training techniques. Whether you're nurturing standout flowers in a grow tent or enjoying flavorful and focused sessions, this strain brings premium quality from seed to smoke.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
Notice a problem?Report this item