Experience the balanced power of Wedding Crasher by Zamnesia Seeds, a photoperiod feminized hybrid featuring a 60% indica profile derived from Wedding Cake and Purple Punch genetics. With around 21% THC, this strain delivers an energizing cerebral buzz that sparks creativity and focus before easing into a smooth full-body relaxation—without the heavy couchlock.



Wedding Crasher dazzles the senses with dense, resinous buds showcasing vibrant hues of green, blue, and purple. On the inhale, enjoy creamy vanilla and sweet grape, followed by earthy diesel, ripe berries, and a subtle spicy finish. It's a flavor-forward strain that wears both dessert and gas notes proudly.



Cultivators will appreciate its strong, adaptable nature. Indoor plants reach about 180 cm and yield up to 500 g/m2 after roughly 9–10 weeks of flowering. Outdoors, expect heights up to 200 cm with yields around 600 g per plant, making it ideal for growers seeking big results and stunning aesthetics.



Wedding Crasher is suited for both beginners, thanks to its resilience, and experienced growers aiming to maximize yield through training techniques. Whether you're nurturing standout flowers in a grow tent or enjoying flavorful and focused sessions, this strain brings premium quality from seed to smoke.

