White Rhino Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds is an indica-dominant autoflowering hybrid (80 % indica / 20 % sativa) that blends White Widow, Maple Leaf Indica, and ruderalis genetics. This feminized strain is engineered for quick, easy cultivation without compromising on potency or flavor.



Packing around 20 % THC, White Rhino Auto delivers a deep, full-body stone that’s ideal for evening use or moments of relaxation. The flavor and aroma profile leans woody and spicy, offering a rich, earthy smoke that lingers long after each hit.



This strain races from seed to harvest in just 9–10 weeks, making it an excellent choice for time-sensitive grows. Indoors, plants stay manageable at around 110 cm and yield up to 550 g/m2. Outdoors, they can stretch to 150 cm and produce around 180 g per plant, thriving in a variety of conditions.



White Rhino Automatic is a great fit for beginners thanks to its resilience and straightforward growth pattern. More experienced cultivators can apply training techniques to boost output. The buds are dense, frosty, and coated in sticky resin—perfect for those seeking a strong, flavorful, and reliable autoflower.

